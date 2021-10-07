Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday broke down in front of the reporters while condemning the barbaric terrorist murders of a school principal and a teacher. While talking to the media, the Mayor requested everyone to stand in unison with the Sikh, Pandit, as well as any community that is being targeted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. In a horrific incident, Srinagar's Sangam School principal Satinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand were dragged out, shot at and killed by terrorists.

"Militants don't kill particular citizens, terrorists do"

"As a Mayor of Srinagar and resident, let me tell you these are the same Sikh people who chose to stay back in Kashmir in such conditions when there was no one. If we don't stand together today, who else will? We should all come on the streets and take a stand as a society that we will not allow this. This is our responsibility, not just of police. I appeal to everyone to stand with Sikhs and Pandits, we are nothing without each other. What is militants? These are terrorists," added Srinagar Mayor.

"Kashmir is of Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims, Christians, it is for everyone. If one minority is being targeted then we will not say a Sikh died or a Pandit died, we will say our daughter is killed and our brother is killed. The narrative needs to be changed or else we will see what happened in 90s again. If we don't do this then we will be crushed as a society."

Srinagar Mayor claims security lapse in Kashmiri Pandits' killing

Raising major security concerns, Mayor Mattu added that since there was an awareness that Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of the pharmacy will be targeted, why was he not provided with any security?

"If this could be prevented then question must be raised. Everyone knew Bindroo will be attacked, but this is not the time for blame game, today we need to work collectively because our identities are under assault,"

"These are cowards," fumes Srinagar Mayor

Further, speaking about the terrorists who carried out the attacks, Junaid Azim Mattu added that these are simply cowards who are targeting innocent daughters and teachers and civilians. They have no strength to fight with our security forces because they know they will be crushed. He lastly again requested the media to help in changing the narrative.