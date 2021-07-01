'Not Much Data To Suggest That Delta Plus Variant Is More Contagious': Dr Randeep Guleria

As India continues to reel under the COVID-19 pandemic, New Delhi AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that there isn't much data on this new strain to suggest it's more infectious, causing more deaths or has developed a significant immune escape mechanism. Dr Randeep Guleria further said that if people will follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour then they will be safe against the Delta Plus variant and any other variant as well.

Dr Randeep Guleria on Delta Plus variant of COVID-19

There isn't much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it's more infectious, causing more deaths, or has developed significant immune escape mechanism. But if we follow COVID appropriate behaviour, we'll be safe against any of emerging variants: Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director pic.twitter.com/97q87dWyy5 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

The Delta variant, first identified in India, has also been identified in at least 85 countries. It now accounts for one in five infections in the US. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the 'variant of concern' - B.1.617.2 - accounts for more than one-fourth of the total active COVID-19 cases in the country and has reached nearly every state. The US has administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to over 53 per cent of its population and aims to achieve herd immunity through vaccination as soon as possible.

Dr Randeep Guleria on the possible third wave of COVID affecting children

Earlier, New Delhi AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria had said that there is no data, either from India or globally to show that children will be seriously infected in the possible third wave of Coronavirus. Giving further clarification, Dr Randeep Guleria had also said that healthy children will be able to recover without hospitalization, while the ones, who have low immunity or co-morbidities, if contract COVID infection, will have to be admitted to the hospital.

Randeep Guleria had made a massive statement, saying that to say that the potential third wave of COVID-19 will impact children would be unscientific; at the same time, we must prepare.

Dr Guleria had said, "If we see the two waves (so far), one group that has seen fewer cases or mild cases has been children. The virus is the same. To say that in the next wave the cases will be more in kids does not seem scientifically right. But we should prepare as the hypothesis is that the children are now protected - that they could see more cases as they've so far not gone to schools or colleges and have been at home... When they go, they'll meet other kids, and cases can rise."

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to reel under the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that India in the last 24 hours has recorded 48,786 new cases, 61,588 fresh recoveries and 1,005 deaths. India so far has recorded over 3,04,11,634 positive cases, out of which, 2,94,88,918 have successfully recovered and 3,99,459 have died. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 5,23,257.

India reports 48,786 new #COVID19 cases, 61,588 recoveries, and 1,005 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,04,11,634

Total recoveries: 2,94,88,918

Active cases: 5,23,257

Death toll: 3,99,459



Total Vaccination : 33,57,16,019 pic.twitter.com/o1FX1g1Xue — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

As far as vaccination tally is concerned, so far over 33,06,10,600 doses of Coronavirus vaccine have been administered, out of which, 27,25,28,478 are the first doses and 5,80,82,122 are the second doses.

(Image: ANI, Geralt, Pixabay)