Not New Bill, Need Political Will To Kill Social Evil: VP Naidu Takes Up Hyderabad Horror

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu addressing the Upper House on the gruesome Hyderabad gangrape and murder on Monday has delivered a strong statement and said that the identity of the rapists should be made public and circulated everywhere so miscreants would fear from committing such heinous crimes.

Naidu called the incidents of rape as a "societal weakness" and called for revisiting the laws. He also spoke against arguments by MPs who said ‘when rapists are juvenile, they don’t know what they are doing’. Naidu questioned, “Those who could do such heinous crime, what have they got to do with age? While appealing to introspect on the issue, he added, “What is required is not a new bill, what is required is political will, administrative skill, and then change of mindset and then go for the kill of the social evil”.

Naidu appended, “All mediums of communication, educational system and also the social media and also cinema, this pornography being spread and encouraged and being silently supported by the concerned and not taking action against such activities. These are all issues on which we entire country as a whole, all states, all political parties must pay our attention and see to it that we create awareness.”

Seeking that rapists’ identities should be revealed everywhere and made public, Naidu said, “that fellow, his photos should be distributed everywhere, published everywhere”. Naidu also brought attention to related issues such as drug abuse and selling of alcohol on highways and reiterated that these issues should be focused on by all the concerned.

About the horrific incident

The uproar in Parliament is in the wake of the heinous gangrape and murder case in Hyderabad. The horrific incident came to light when the burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shaadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a 25-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gangraped and murdered at a highway a little away from a toll plaza. The police informed that the accused abducted her after seeing her park her scooter near their lorry. One of them removed the air in her vehicle and offered to help her repair it. She agreed to the offer and went with one of the accused on a bike. After committing the act, they burnt her remains with kerosene, the cops revealed. The police have nabbed the four accused. On Saturday, they were sent to 14-day judicial custody. 'Disha' is the name that has been given to the victim and case by the Cyberabad Police, for all references.

