Not Only Humans, Crops Too Consume Liquor; Farmers In MP Have Substitute For Fertilizers

In an unconventional method of agriculture, farmers in the Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh are using country liquor for spraying their crops once after sowing. 100 ml of country liquor mixed with 15 litres of water, which, according to farmers, is a much cheaper alternative, is proving to be healthy for moong (pulse) production.

The farmer claimed that the new fertilisation technique had yielded good results. Premshankar Patel from Nayakheda shared his techniques for yielding good crops. "It grows well, it produces a good crop... There are benefits," claimed Patel.

"The cost of spraying pesticide on moong comes to Rs 100–150 per acre, while country liquor costs Rs 10–12 per acre... A little bit of pesticide has to be sprayed on the caterpillars. Spraying is done 40 days after sowing the crop," said Patel.

According to another farmer, Jitendra Bhargava, who cultivates 30 acres of land in the village of Jamunia Randhir, 500 ml of alcohol is consumed per acre; therefore, the expense is only a fraction.

For the moong crop, there are currently pesticides on the market such as Corogen, Amida, Acida, and Thio. However, they cost between Rs. 1,200 and Rs. 1,800, whereas local alcoholic beverages only cost between 80-100. Many farmers are using mahua liquor mixed with water as a spray, which costs about Rs 80.

Moong Production

Madhya Pradesh is one of the largest producers of moong among Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

Madhya Pradesh was given a target of 2,75,645 metric tonnes for the acquisition of Moong in 2022–2023. The state government has purchased 3.5 lakh metric tonnes.

Farmers have sown more moong this year, seeing the advantages. In the state, there are currently 10.79 lakh hectares planted with moong, up from 9.29 lakh hectares the previous year. The state is one of the main producers of the crop.