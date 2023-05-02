Not Proper To Disrupt House Proceedings In Pre-planned Manner: LS Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said members should not disrupt proceedings in a "coordinated and pre-planned" manner as it gave a wrong impression that public representatives were wasting the precious time of the House.

Addressing the Orientation Programme for members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly here, Birla said it was natural to have differences in a democracy, but these should be resolved through dialogue and discussion.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said there should be no attempt to disrupt the proceedings to register a protest on any issue, as this gives a wrong message to the public that instead of addressing people's concerns, public representatives are wasting the precious time of the House.

Birla noted that legislatures were seen as ideals all over the world and people's representatives should behave with discipline and decorum.

The Speaker's remarks came after the second Budget Session, which concluded on April 6, saw repeated disruption leading to passage of Demand for Grants without any meaningful discussion.

He asserted that it was not appropriate to stop the proceedings of the House for political gains.

"Under the existing framework of rules, procedures and conventions of the House, a Member can effectively raise issues of public importance, highlight public problems and demand their redressal and have a meaningful impact on policy making," the Speaker said.

Birla said that the Rules Committee of Assemblies should meet regularly, review the rules and ensure that the same are amended as per the demand of time.

The effect of legislation should be studied and reviewed by the Legislative Assemblies, the Speaker said.

The orientation programme was organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) for the newly elected Members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.