‘Not Required For All Patients’: Top Doctors Clear Air About Remdesivir Amid High Demand

Republic Media Network on Monday spoke to leading medical experts and top doctors from across India who allayed concerns over the shortage of medical O2 and Remdesivir, asserting that the emergency treatments were needed only for a small section of the COVID-19 infected patients.

Dr Trupti Gilada, Infectious Disease Specialist shared clinical data surrounding Remdesivir which is being touted as a 'life-saving drug', stating how that it was not the 'magic drug' as people were believing it to be.

"It is pretty evident from scientific studies that almost 85% of people recover from home with either no symptoms or mild symptoms. All they need is only symptomatic and supportive care. They do not need any medicines beyond this. So people who require Remdesivir are those who go to the hospital in need of Oxygen," said Dr Gilada.

"Clinical studies have shown that Remdesivir is not a magic drug either that as soon as you give it COVID is cured. The benefit was seen in decreasing the number of days in the hospital, there was no mortality reducing benefits seen. The messaging around Remdesivir that it is a magic bullet is responsible for its overuse and shortage. It is not becoming available to those who actually need it," she added.

Centre to double production of Remdesivir

Yesterday, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria had also attempted to put a rest to the panic over Oxygen and Remdesivir sharing that 80% of people found positive for COVID-19 would not require the treatments. "There is a panic on COVID-19 situation among people. Because of this, Oxygen and Remdesivir hoarding is happening at homes, in turn creating panic and shortage. About 80-85% of COVID infected people do not need oxygen and Remdesivir treatment. For 80-85% yoga, steam, and, healthy food will cure them," Dr Guleria asserted.

Meanwhile, amid the increasing demand, the Central government has announced that it is doubling the production of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir. The production will now be close to 74 lakh units from the current 38.80 lakh units.

"The supply of Remdesivir injection and imported drug Tocilizumab is under severe limitation due to sharp rise in demand. Several steps have been taken to increase the production capacity of the seven licensed manufacturers of Remdesivir injection in the country from 38.80 lakh units per month to 74 lakh units per month by early May 2021," said Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter.