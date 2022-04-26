'Not Right To Teach Students About Religions Other Than Theirs': NCPCR Chief On Bible Row

A Christian school in Bengaluru has stoked controversy by making Bible classes compulsory for all the students, including non-Christians. The more-than-century old Clarence High School has come under the scanner for directing all the students to compulsorily take part in Bible lessons.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of the matter and has demanded a report from Bengaluru Police in seven days.

"It is not right to teach students about religions other than theirs at schools under Article 28 of the Constitution of India. It is also against the UN Convention on the rights of the child. We have demanded a report on this matter," NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo said.

Regarding the Bible row, NCPCR in a letter wrote, "In the view of the allegations stated in the complaint, it is observed that there is a prima facie contravention of Article 25 and Article 2&(3) of the Indian Constitution, provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015."

"The Commission thereby requests your good offices to initiate an inquiry and take necessary action for the care and protection of these children and it is also further requested that an Action-Taken Report be submitted to the Commission within 07 days of receipt of this letter," the NCPCR said in the letter.

School faces ire of Hindu outfits for making Bible classes must for non-Christian students

Hindu organisations have protested against a Christian school for making Bible classes compulsory for all students. According to details shared by Mohan Gowda, spokesperson of the Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, the school forced parents to sign a declaration in which they have to accept that their child attended Bible classes.

In the 'Declaration by Parents,' it was said, You affirm that your child will attend all classes, including morning assembly, scripture class and clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare, and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book during his/her stay at Clarence High School."