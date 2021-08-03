Last Updated:

'Not Saying No': Maharashtra Govt Clears Air On Resuming Mumbai Local Trains For All

A day after the Maharashtra government unveiled the new 'Break the Chain' guidelines, it did not rule out allowing everyone to travel by Mumbai local trains. 

Written By
Akhil Oka
Maharashtra, Mumbai local train

Image: PTI/ANI


A day after the Maharashtra government unveiled the new 'Break the Chain' guidelines, it did not rule out allowing everyone to travel by Mumbai local trains. While it granted several relaxations to all but 14 districts, there was no specific relaxation pertaining to the suburban train services. Considered as the lifeline of India's financial capital, the suburban train services were suspended on the midnight of March 22, 2020, after the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and partially resumed on June 15.

While the Railways allowed the general public to board the Mumbai local trains only from February 1 this year, they were again barred from the same owing to the second novel coronavirus wave. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated that CM Uddhav Thackeray would consider all aspects before taking a call on the issue. Moreover, he mentioned that districts with high COVID-19 positivity rates have been instructed to adhere to COVID-19 behaviour.

Maharashtra's new COVID-19 guidelines

On Monday, August 3, Maharashtra recorded 4,869 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 63,15,063. At present, there are 75,303 active cases in the State. With 8,429 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 61,03,325. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 96.65 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively. While the existing restrictions shall continue in 11 districts, the respective Disaster Management Authority in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban District and Thane has been allowed to take a decision on tweaking the guidelines.

READ | BMC relaxes COVID restrictions in Mumbai: Shops open till 10 PM, trains & temples shut

Here are the guidelines for the other districts: 

  • All shops and malls can remain open till 8 pm on weekdays and till 3 pm on Saturday
  • Only essential shops will remain open on Sunday
  • Public gardens and playgrounds can be kept open for exercise, walking, jogging and exercise
  • All government and private offices can be operational with full capacity
  • Work from home should be encouraged
  • Gyms, yoga centers, spas, beauty parlours and hair cutting salons can remain open till 8 pm on weekdays and till 3 pm on Saturday
  • All cinema halls, drama theatres and multiplexes to remain closed
  • All places of worship to remain closed
  • All restaurants can remain open till 4 pm on weekdays with a 50% seating capacity
  • There will be a restriction on the movement of people from 9 pm to 5 am
  • Restrictions on birthday celebrations, political and cultural events, election campaigning and protest matches will continue

READ | COVID-19: Decision on reopening schools in Delhi soon, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
READ | Assam lifts round-the-clock curfew from August 3, issues new COVID-19 guidelines
READ | COVID-19: UTs and States provided with over 49.85 crore vaccine doses, says Centre
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND