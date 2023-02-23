CR Kesavan, Great-grandson Of Rajaji, Quits Congress; Calls Party Inconsistent

In another jolt to the Congress party, CR Kesavan tendered his resignation on Thursday, February 23. The grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, addressed his resignation to the party Chief, Mallikarjun Kharge and mentioned that he has not seen any 'vestige of the value' that made him work for the party for over two decades.

While speaking with the Republic, he said, "The decision has been taken on my terms. I believe that political parties should have a well-crafted vision to go forward and they should take constructive suggestions to get people's support. In my opinion, the approach of Congress party for a long period hasn't been concrete or coherent, but inconsistent."

Instances that triggered him to resign

He further went on to explain the reasons behind his resignation and said, "When the nomination of Droupadi Murmu as a presidential candidate came to the notice, it ideally should have been a moment of pride. But several senior Congress leaders opposed her nomination and mentioned that she shouldn't become the President."

"In yet another instance, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the 21 largest unnamed islands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, it was a gesture of expressing gratitude. Some Congress leaders questioned that move of the central government and that reflects their value."

He also highlighted that these instances made him uncomfortable within the party and as a result, he tendered his resignation. While stating his absence from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, "I wasn't on the lines with what the Congress party stood for, so I didn't join the Yatra. There were several other reasons like past instances and the attitude of the party towards certain issues. In a good consciousness, I felt that it's not good for me to participate."

He also highlighted that the process of grievances redressal within the Congress party hasn't been up to the mark. He said, "I have immense respect for the senior leadership. We all have expressed our grievances over a period of time. I realised that I have a different point of view and there was no change in the party even after we expressed our thoughts. Noting down the attitude of the party, I had to make a new way for myself and that's what I have done."

CR Kesavan on 'divide within the party'

The Congress leader also mentioned that the Congress party has several times come forward to highlight terms like inclusion. However, there is a divide within the party when it comes to North and South India.

He said, "It's very ironic that people in the Congres party talk about inclusion. There is a divide within the party when it comes to North and South India. It's one of the reasons I have decided to leave the party. This country is one and there should not be any divide."

He further dismissed the speculations that he might be joining some other party and that his resignation is possibly triggered by some offer. "To set the record straight, I have not spoken to anybody and honestly do not know what will unfold next," he added.