'Not Shaheen Bagh' Says BKU's Rakesh Tikait; Vows To Continue Stir Despite Covid Surge

Farmer leader and Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait has denied any plans of ending ongoing farmers agitation amid an increase in Coronavirus cases across the country. He said that this agitation is not Shaheen Bagh that can be ended in the name of Coronavirus.

Tikait, who is on his short visit to Jammu, while speaking to Republic Media Network said," Will ending this agitation, end Coronavirus too. Those places are our villages where we are living for almost five months. The way rest of the country will live with guidelines, we too will".

Tikait also lashed out at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over his statement that farmers on moral and ethical grounds should end this agitation to prevent the spread of COVID19 and said, "Is Manohar Lal Khattar member of Kisan Sangathan or Sanyukt Morcha. The upcoming strategy is that this agitation will go on. We will follow Coronavirus guidelines. Agitation won't end by him (Manohar Lal Khattar) saying this. Is the member of an advisory body that he will say and this agitation will end".

Speaking on the deadlock between Government and Farmer Unions, he said that Farmers will hold talks with Government when they meet farmers. "After 22nd January, Govt. didn't meet us when they will meet, we will talk with them. Till then will be sitting, where will we go? he said.

When asked how long this agitation will go on, Tikait said, "Those who have small car wants big one, wants promotion then why a small agitation. Till the time Government doesn't agree to the demand of farmers to repeal three farm laws and bring the law on MSP, this agitation will continue. "

"This is not Shaheen Bagh agitation": Tikait

Lashing out at Government, Tikait warns Govt that they are waiting for Government to come and will give them a reply."This is not Shaheen Bagh agitation that will be ended in the name of COVID19, it won't end. The government won't come to that place they will only do it on papers. We are waiting for Government to come, and if they do we will give a reply. This is not the house of a bird that you will end, how come you end it", Tikait said.

Hinting towards long agitation, Tikait questioned Government and said, "Will the end of this agitation ensures the end of Coronavirus ? Is this agitation having Coronavirus disease".