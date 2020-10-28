'Not Soft- Or Hard-, it's No Hindutva': Priests Demand CM Uddhav Open Temples; Meet Guv

The demand for reopening religious places is growing louder in the state of Maharashtra, as priests arrived at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's residence to put forth their request on Wednesday.

A team of representatives of temple priests including Acharya Tushar Bhosale, arrived at the Raj Bhavan at 11 am, seeking the reopening of temples that have remained closed since March due to COVID-19 situation. Speaking to reporters afterwards, one of the representatives said that they were prepared to break locks at the Temples if need be and accused CM Uddhav over 'Hindutva', saying 'It's not soft- or hard- Hindutva, it's no-Hindutva'.

As per sources, the priests have also sought a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the matter but they have not received any response yet. Over the past several weeks, sadhus have staged protests against the closure of temples in Maharashtra despite the Central government had eased the lockdown restrictions that were imposed to curb the Coronavirus.

READ | Bombay HC Allows Jain Temples To Reopen Dining Halls During Ayambil Oli Tap For 9 Days

While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the reopening of religious places in India from June 8 onwards, the Maharashtra government decided against implementing this relaxation owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Amid BJP's demand to reopen places of worship, Thackeray has consistently argued that the primary responsibility of his government is to safeguard the lives of the people. This had earlier led to a heated exchange of letters between the Governor and CM wherein the former questioned the latter about whether he had abandoned Hindutva.

READ | Will Koshyari Write To Goa CM For Reopening Of Temples?: Awhad

Coronavirus situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's coronavirus count has increased to 16,54,028 with 5,363 new cases being reported on Tuesday, a state health official said. The state also recorded 115 deaths during the day, taking the death toll to 43,463. A total of 7,836 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 14,78,496. With this, the number of active patients in the state stands at 1,31,544.

The state has so far conducted 87,00,033 tests. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 16,54,028, new cases: 5,363 death toll: 43,463 discharged: 14,78,496, active cases: 1,31,544, people tested so far: 87,00,033.

READ | Fadnavis Highlights Loss To Temple Economy Amid Reopening Demand, Takes Dig At Shiv Sena

READ | Maharashtra Guv's Letter & BJP's 're-open Temples' Protest Gets Heated Reply From Uddhav