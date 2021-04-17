'Not The Time To Protest': Haryana Min Asks Agitating Farmers To Return Amid COVID Surge

Highlighting the worrisome COVID-19 situation, Agriculture Minister of Haryana Jai Prakash Dalal on Thursday requested the farmers protesting at three Delhi border points - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur for over four months, to put on hold their protest. Pointing out that they will get a lot of opportunities in the future, he asserted, "You are here and so is the government. If you feel your issues are not addressed, you will get a lot of time in the future to protest democratically."

Highlighting that now is not the time to protest, but to come together and fight the pandemic that has been affecting the entire world, he added, "Life is precious. The innocent farmers who do not have knowledge about the issues the country is facing, and at the moment, are all emotional, sitting at the borders. I have just one request to make, don't play with their emotions and their lives and ask them to go home."

He also, added that measure for vaccination will be taken by the government. "Measures for vaccination will be taken by the Haryana government, and if you don't trust the Haryana government, we will ask the Delhi government to take measures and get everyone vaccinated."

No end to protest?

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV had denied any plans of ending ongoing farmers agitation, saying that the agitation is not Shaheen Bagh that can be ended in the name of Coronavirus. Justifying his statement, he had added, "Will ending this agitation, end Coronavirus too? Those places are our villages where we are living for almost five months. The way rest of the country will live with guidelines, we too will."

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bharatiya Kisan Union has demanded that the government start vaccination centres and provide related facilities at protest sites. This is the first time such a demand has been made. Interestingly, earlier, they had claimed that they were not 'afraid of COVID' and will not take the jab.

This comes at a time when India is going through the second wave of COVID-19, reporting over 2 lakh fresh cases every day.

(CREDITS-ANI/PTI)