Not Time To Blame Each Other: Delhi L-G On Saurabh Bharadwaj Delaying NDRF Deployment

Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena Friday asked Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj not to indulge in a blame-game after the minister alleged delay in the deployment of the NDRF in repairing an irrigation department regulator that exacerbated Delhi's already dire flood situation.

In the presence of the L-G, Bharadwaj claimed that despite reaching out to the officers, asking them to deploy NDRF teams to fix the damaged water regulator that caused flooding in the ITO area on Thursday night, "there was no response from them." "We wrote to the chief secretary on WhatsApp group last night to call NDRF else water might enter sensitive areas of Delhi... But, our messages were ignored," the Delhi minister claimed.

In response, the L-G said, "This is the time for teamwork, not blaming each other. I could say a lot of things too, but it's not necessary at the moment." Speaking about the alleged delay in NDRF deployment, Bharadwaj claimed that despite repeated requests to Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar on Thursday night, NDRF teams were not deployed.

"Ashwani Kumar is the Divisional Commissioner and NDRF was not called at night even after repeated requests from a minister. Will they do anything because of the ordinance?" he asked.

No immediate response was available from the divisional commissioner on allegations levelled by Bharadwaj.

The AAP government in Delhi has been at loggerheads with the L-G over multiple issues, especially about the control of services in the national capital.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a circumvention of the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.