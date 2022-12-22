'Not Your Servant': Mid-air Heated Verbal Spat Between IndiGo Air-hostess & Passenger

A mid-air argument broke out between an IndiGo passenger and an air-hostess onboard a flight that was en route from Istanbul to Delhi. The incident took place on December 16 and the video of the heated exchange onboard has now gone viral on social media. The video was shot by another passenger present on the flight in which a quarrel broke out between the duo over the food choices.

Verbal spat between IndiGo passenger & cabin-crew

In the video, a passenger seated on the aisle seat can be seen arguing with the flight attendant as both are yelling each at other. "My crew is crying because of you," the air hostess tells the passengers as she can be explaining his food choice. At one point the passenger shouts at the Air hostess "Why are you yelling? Shut up" and in response, the latter says, "You Shut up, I am sorry you can not talk to me like that". The agitated passenger then tells the hostess, "You are a servant of all passengers" to which the cabin crew can be heard saying, "I am not your servant" and then walks away.

Shut up, You can’t talk to me like that



Yes, I’m an Employee and not your servant



More power to this IndiGo Crew



pic.twitter.com/hnA6vlg8JX — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) December 21, 2022

IndiGo & DGCA takes stock of incident

Following the incident, IndiGo airlines stated that the issue happened in relation to the meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection. In a statement, the airline said it is looking into the incident. "IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavour to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident," the airline said in the statement.

Codeshare allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has now also taken stock of the situation. One of the senior officials said that the regulator is looking into the incident and shall take appropriate action. "We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection".