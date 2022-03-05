Noted cardiac surgeon Prakash Marpakwar passes away

Pune, Mar 5 (PTI) Noted cardiac surgeon Dr Prakash Marpakwar died here on Saturday following brief illness, family sources said.

Marpakwar, 73, is survived by two daughters.

In a long medical career, he had several firsts to his name. He was the first doctor to perform an open heart surgery in Nagpur in 1987.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis condoled Dr Marpakwar's death, saying that the Vidarbha region has lost a prominent surgeon. PTI COR KRK KRK

