Noted Developments: India On Legal Process Against Donald Trump

Days after former US President Donald Trump was charged with business fraud, India on Thursday said it has noted the developments and that it is a matter for the American institutions and systems to address.

At the same time, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while replying to a question on the case during his weekly media briefing, also cited examples of comments by some foreign governments on developments in India.

Bagchi cited the "recent example" of Germany, in an apparent reference to Berlin's comments following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament.

On Tuesday, the former US President was arrested and charged with 34 felony counts in connection with an investigation into hush money paid to an adult film star.

"We have noted the developments that happened earlier this week. This is a matter for the US institutions and systems to address," Bagchi said when asked to comment on the indictment of Trump.

"But since you raised this issue, let me make a larger comment. We see comments from time-to-time by foreign governments on developments in India. Germany is a recent example," Bagchi said.

"I am not sure what they seek to achieve by such comments. Certainly India is not waiting for their views or validation; nor do such comments matter for the functioning of the Indian systems and institutions," he said.

Following Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament, Germany said that it has taken note of the case and expects that the standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles will be followed.