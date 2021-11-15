Notable Historian and author Babasaheb Moreshwar Purandare has passed away on Monday at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune at 5 am. The Padma Vibhushan awardee passed away at 99 after a brief illness. According to a doctor, he was admitted to the hospital a week ago after he was diagnosed with Pneumonia owing to advanced age. In addition, the doctor also informed that Purandare was also put on ventilator support in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

The historian's health deteriorated on Sunday and he had been in an extremely critical condition since then, the doctor added. His health update had immediately sparked rumours of his death in a section of the vernacular media and a number of local news portals.

Who was Babasaheb Purandare?

The Padma Vibhushan recipient was an author on the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was named by his moniker Shiv Shahir' which literally means Shivaji's bard. The 99-year-old was considered as one of the pre-eminent authors on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

His popular two-part 900-page magnum opus on Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi, Raja Shivchhatrapati was first published in the late 1950s and has since been a staple in Marathi households. It has been reprinted numerous times over the decades. Among other works, Purandare also conceived and directed the theatrical history extravaganza on Shivaji Maharaj's life titled Jaanta Raja in the mid-1980s.

Earlier this year, he had received tributes across political spectrums on account of completing 99 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too greeted the notable historian via a video message. Purandare, born on July 29, 1922, was awarded with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award in 2019.