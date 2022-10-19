Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 19, inaugurated the Defence Expo 2022 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and also virtually laid the foundation stone of a new IAF base in Deesa north Gujarat. During the event, PM Modi slammed the Congress-led UPA government for causing a delay in building the airbase in Deesa.

Addressing the inaugural event of Defence Expo 2022 in Gujarat, PM Modi said, "The new airfield at Deesa, is an achievement with regards to national security and development of the region. Deesa is only 130 kilometres away from the international border. If our forces, especially the Air Force, are there in Deesa, then we will be able to respond better to any misadventures on the Western Borders."

#LIVE | With Defence Expo 2022, Gujarat has elevated to a new level now. Land for 52 Wing Air Force Station Deesa was given by Gujarat govt in 2000 itself, but previous central govt took no initiatve till 2014: PM Modi - https://t.co/rV6i3G3k3a pic.twitter.com/DKrSqfXhps — Republic (@republic) October 19, 2022

PM Modi attacks UPA govt over Deesa airbase delay

PM Modi said that the land for 52 Wing Air Force Station at Deesa was given by the Gujarat govt in the year 2000 but the previous central government took no initiative till 14 years. "When I was the Chief Minister, I used to constantly make efforts to build it (Deesa Airbase). I explained the importance of this airfield to the then-government (UPA). But nothing happened for 14 years," the Prime Minister said. "They made such question marks on the files that even after I came there (in government), it took time to install the right things, the right way," he added.

"After coming to the government, we decided to build an operational base in Deesa and this expectation of our forces is being fulfilled today," PM Modi said, adding "The new airbase at Deesa in north Gujarat will emerge as an effective centre for the country's security."

Defence Expo 2022

At the inaugural event of Defence Expo 2022, PM Modi said, "This edition of Defence Expo is unprecedented and exclusively for Indian companies, only Made-In-India weapons and tech being showcased here."

Speaking after inaugurating the Defence Expo 2022 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister said, "Defence Expo 2022 has more than 1,300 exhibitors, MSMEs, academia, start-ups, and Research and Development establishments – that are working together with an aim to provide innovative ideas."

"New India showed intent, showed willpower and Make in India is becoming the success story of the defence sector today. Our defence exports have grown 8 times in the last 5 years," PM said.