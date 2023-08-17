Nothing Improved A Decade After Nirbhaya, Says Jammu And Kashmir High Court

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court, in one of its judgements in the case of rape of a one-year-old girl by her grandfather, said nothing has improved even after more than a decade of 'Nirbhaya'. The remark was made by a bench comprising Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Rajesh Sikri in a 2011 case from Udhampur district of Jammu.

The bench said women also have the right to life and liberty and that they have the right to be respected and treated as equal citizens. "Their honour and dignity cannot be touched or violated. Women, in them, have many personalities combined. They are not playthings," the court said.

"Of late, crime(s) against women in general and rape in particular is on the increase. It is a blot on the society and a sad reflection on the attitude of indifference of the society towards the violation of human dignity of the victims of sex crimes. Therefore, courts should shoulder a great responsibility while trying an accused on charges of rape," the judgement reads.

The bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Rajesh Sikri dismissed the plea of the accused and upheld the punishment of lifetime imprisonment along with a fine imposed by a lower court in 2013. The court was hearing a petition challenging life imprisonment for offences under Section 376 (2) (f) of Ranbir Penal Code, 1989 (1932 A.D), awarded to accused Bodh Raj by Sessions Judge, Udhampur in January 2013.

What happened in Udhampur in 2011?

On March 11, 2011, a police station in Udhampur received a complaint from a man named Subhash who alleged that his one-year-old daughter was raped by her maternal grandfather.

The complaint reads: "Subhash (father of the victim), along with his family was living in the house of the grandfather of his wife. His one-year-old daughter used to spend most of the time with the maternal grandfather."

"On the said fateful day, the appellant who happens to be the maternal grandfather of the victim, took her along to his house in the close vicinity at around 12:30 noon. After some time, the victim was heard crying. (A) relative of the victim rushed to the room of the accused grandfather, but he fled away. The victim lying on the bed and bleeding, minor victim was evacuated to the hospital and her blood-stained trouser was seized at the hospital."

The investigation found that the accused used to spend his time playing with the victim. On the fateful day, the parents of the victim left for their routine job, leaving the victim under the supervision of a relative. The maternal grandfather of the victim took her to his room and raped her, the court has found.