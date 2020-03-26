"Nothing Left To Join," Quips Shehla Rashid After Being Asked Is She Intends To Join BJP

Activist Shehla Rashid's recent backing for PM Modi's proposed Janta Curfew on Sunday left netizens curious, wherein one questioned if the staunch critic of the government was joining BJP. In response, Shehla Rashid quipped that there was 'nothing left to join anymore' and that the 'world was ending' in an apparent reference to the global Coronavirus outbreak.

The tweet read, "Dude. The world is ending. There's nothing left to join."

Activist Shehla Rashid acknowledging the show of strength on March 22 noted that PM Modi's 'word is law' as people took to their balconies to unanimously cheer at 5 PM observing Janta Curfew. Furthermore, she urged the Prime Minister to use his 'power' to make people stringently comply with the health guidelines in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

While calling for the need of 'obedience', the former JNU student took on the PM Modi for allegedly 'alienating various sections'. "Unanimous cheering at 5 pm on balconies of homes across India shows Narendra Modi's word is the law. He must use this power to make people comply with health guidelines strictly. Normally, I'm not a fan of obedience, but this time we need it. I wish he hadn't alienated so many sections," Shehla Rashid said on Twitter.

Coronavirus in India

The total Coronavirus cases in India stands at 606 as per the recent data reported by states. Amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country, PM Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation starting Tuesday midnight. He accentuated the need for 21 days, that were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

