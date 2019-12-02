'Nothing More Inhumane': On Hyderabad Horror, Rajnath Says Govt Ready To Enable Punishment

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday spoke in Parliament about the gruesome Hyderabad gangrape-murder case of a 25-year old victim, working as an assistant veterinarian. While talking in the Lok Sabha, the Defence Minister condemned the heinous incident that has shaken the nation's consciousness and stated that the Centre is ready to formulate any strict law required to punish the accused responsible for committing such heinous crime.

The Defence Minister said. "There cannot be anything more inhumane than this. The whole country has been ashamed and hurt over what happened in Hyderabad. The culprits involved in this matter should be punished very strictly. When a strict law was made after the Nirbhaya case, people then had expected that crimes like these will be lowered to a huge extent. We are ready if the house wants to hold a discussion on the matter. The government is also ready to make any provision required to punish the culprit."

Accused sent to jail

Earlier on Saturday, the four accused in the horrific Hyderabad doctor gangrape-murder case were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Shadnagar court. The court ordered that the accused be taken to Mahabubnagar jail as demonstrators blocked roads demanding the death penalty for the accused. Doctors had conducted a medical examination of the accused at around 1 pm. The Telangana Police have shifted the accused to Chanchalguda Central Jail, for security reasons.

Unparalleled crime

The charred remains of an assistant veterinary doctor, working for a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert at the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway. The police informed that the accused abducted her after seeing her park her scooter near their lorry. One of them removed the air in her vehicle and offered to help her repair it. She agreed to the offer and went with one of the accused on a bike. After committing the act, they burnt her remains with kerosene, the cops revealed. The police have nabbed the four accused. On Saturday, they were sent to 14-day judicial custody. 'Disha' is the name that has been given to the victim and case by the Cyberabad Police, for all references.

