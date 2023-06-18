Nothing More Painful Than This: Gadkari On Congress Removing Savarkar Chapter In K'taka

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, expressed his deep disappointment over the Karnataka government's controversial move to eliminate chapters dedicated to Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar from school textbooks. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader condemned the decision as "unfortunate" and went on to state that nothing could be more painful than this erasure of their historical contributions.

Addressing a public gathering at the book launch ceremony on Savarkar, Gadkari on Saturday, lamented the insults faced by Savarkar and his family, who dedicated their lives to the service of the nation. He commended Savarkar as a visionary, stating that his ideology of Hindutva was inclusive, devoid of casteism and communalism. The Minister further hailed Savarkar as a social reformer, emphasising his enduring role model status.

Nothing more painful than this: Gadkari

Though not directly naming any individuals, Gadkari expressed his dismay over the removal of chapters on Hedgewar and Savarkar from the school syllabus. He described this act as an unfortunate and painful blow to the preservation of historical figures who played significant roles in shaping India's cultural and political landscape.

"It is unfortunate that the chapters on Dr Hedgewar and Swatantra Veer Savarkar have been removed from the school syllabus. There is nothing more painful than this," the BJP leader said.

Gadkari also recalled an incident where a national leader, with whom he shared a cordial relationship, criticised Savarkar without having adequate knowledge about him. The Minister said that he firmly stood by Savarkar, advising the leader against making uninformed judgments. He asserted that it was essential to understand Savarkar's contributions before passing judgment, leading the leader to reconsider his stance.

Karnataka govt removes Savarkar, Hegdewar chapters

Interestingly, this controversy arises following the recent decision by the Congress-led Karnataka government to remove chapters dedicated to Savarkar and Hedgewar from school textbooks, along with other alterations to the Kannada and Social Science curricula for Classes 6 to 10.

Madhu Bangarappa, Karnataka's Education Minister, confirmed the removal of chapters on RSS founder and Savarkar, along with a chapter written by Hindu activist and thinker Chakravarthy Sulibele. Notably, the move has drawn significant criticism from the BJP, with Nitin Gadkari being the latest to express his strong disapproval.

(With inputs from agencies)