Nothing To Worry About Monkeypox; Need To Be More Vigilant: Telangana Health Minister

In view of the Monkeypox cases being reported in the country, Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao held a video conference from IIFH, Vengal Rao Nagar with the doctors of DME and TVVP to create awareness about the symptoms, tests, identification, and treatment of the disease.

The Minister said there is no need to worry about Monkeypox cases but advised to be vigilant. He said that although up to 1,20,000 cases have been registered in more than 60 countries, only two cases have been registered in Kerala. He clarified that so far not a single case has been reported in Telangana. The state didn't even witness any suspect either.

“Apart from setting up a special centre for diagnosis at Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital has been designated as a nodal hospital for immediate treatment of suspected cases. Necessary arrangements have been made”, Minister Harish Rao said.

He further added that even though no cases have been registered, the medical and health department is fully alert about Monkeypox. And as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, they are studying the disease which is being reported in different countries and other states, and keeping everyone updated about WHO and ICMR guidelines.

The Health Minister further added that RT-PCR tests will be done at Gandhi Hospital and the samples will be sent to the lab in Pune for confirmation of the positive strain.

The minister suggested that all the doctors should increase their awareness about the symptoms, tests, and treatment of Monkeypox and explain it to the field-level staff. Minister Harish Rao said, “As soon as the suspected symptoms related to the virus are identified, samples should be collected from the victims and tests should be done”

“If any symptoms are observed, they should go to the nearest government hospital immediately and undergo basic tests,” he added. People are advised to contact 04024651119, 9030227324 for seasonal diseases, Monkeypox, vaccination, health details, and advice in flood-affected areas.

Monkeypox in India

According to Kerala Health Minister Veena George, Kerala on Monday has reported the second case of Monkeypox infection in India. A 31-year-old man from the Kannur district of coastal Karnataka, who arrived at the Mangalore airport from Dubai on July 13, has been identified as the new patient with the virus. The patient is currently receiving treatment at Pariyaram Medical College after the National Institute of Virology (NIV) verified the diagnosis after receiving his samples. "The patient's health condition is reported to be satisfactory. Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance," Veena George told ANI.