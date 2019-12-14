Notice Issued To Akbarudin Owaisi On Nizamabad Hate Speech, Cancellation Plea Dismissed

The Telangana High Court on Friday issued a notice to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in a petition challenging the dismissal of a plea seeking cancellation of his bail in the Nizamabad hate speech case. The case was registered against Owaisi's public meeting in Karimnagar on July 23, 2019, where he had repeated his '15 minute' provocative phrase which he had made in 2012 while addressing a crowd. Earlier in August, two complaints were filed against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in courts in Hyderabad and Karimnagar, accusing him of making "hate" speech.

The petitioner, Advocate Karuna Sagar, filed a plea seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Akbaruddin in the matter after Akbaruddin, who is under trial by the Nirmal Court, had allegedly made a similar statement In the petition, he said that the impugned order of the court was illegal and contrary to law.

"The above-named petitioner begs to present this Memorandum of Criminal Revision Case to this court against the dismissal order Dt. 26-09-2019 on the file of Special Sessions Judge, Hyderabad, for the trial of MP and MLA cases for the following among other grounds," the petition read.

The petition further said that the court had failed to appreciate that the Akbaruddin Owaisi has been keeping on committing similar offences repeatedly without any regard to law and judiciary.

"That the court below misinterpreted the relief claimed by the petitioner as if he sought the relief over the pending case at Nirmal court whereas the relief sought, i.e., seeking cancellation of bail granted to the accused, i.e., respondent No.1 is pertaining to the subject case, i.e., CC No. 28 of 2018 pending on the court below, i.e., Special Sessions Judge, Hyderabad for the Trial of MP and MLA cases," it added.

Owaisi's defence

Defending his controversial '15 minute threat' speech, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi issued a press release stating that he did not say anything offensive or illegal. He added that people with ulterior motives are misconstruing his words. While addressing a public rally in poll-bound Telangana, Akbaruddin Owaisi had termed PM Modi as 'chaiwala' and claimed that the AIMIM party has made even the Prime Minister bow down in front of them.

(With Inputs from ANI)