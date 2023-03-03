Notice Issued To Uber India By DCW Over Molestation Charges Levelled By Journalist

A notice has been issued by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal to Uber India and Delhi Police over the incident of molestation of a female journalist in an Uber auto in the national capital.

“Notice has been issued to Uber India and Delhi Police over the unfortunate incident of molestation of a female journalist in an Uber Auto in Delhi. Information has also been sought about the steps taken by Uber for the safety of women,” Maliwal said in a tweet.

The victim, a female journalist, described the entire incident in an interview with ANI, saying that she was on her way to her friend's house in Malviya Nagar when the assault took place.

“I was going to my friend’s place in Malviya Nagar and I got into an auto from NFC. I booked the auto via Uber. I was alone in the auto. Since I was listening to music, initially I did not understand what was happening. After some time I realised that the auto driver was staring at me in the left side mirror. My breasts were visible in the mirror and he was looking at me. I became uncomfortable and shifted towards my right. However, he changed his position and started looking at me in the right-side mirror,” she said.

“After this, I moved to the extreme left corner so that I was not visible to him but he turned back and started looking at me. I threatened him and said that I would complain and surprisingly he did not object. So I opened the Uber App and clicked on a number on the app. However, due to a fluctuating network, I could not contact them so I called on the number once again. This time as well I was unable to contact the company due to various glitches on the app,” she added.

The woman added that once she tweeted about the event, the Delhi Woman's Commission sprang into action.

“I tweeted about the incident at night. The Delhi Woman’s Commission followed up after my tweet went viral. I registered a verbal as well as a written complaint with the Commission. I came to register a police complaint after all this,” she said.

“The Delhi Police has said that they will file an FIR and I need to be present before the magistrate tomorrow,” she added.

Further demanding women's security in the national capital, she said, “The incident happened with me in broad daylight. I had the option to confront as it was daytime. What if the incident happened during the night? The Uber App did not work. There should be a proper system and they should have called me back. When I raised my voice against the incident, the company contacted me.”