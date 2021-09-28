Notice to six Noida societies over Rs 16.77 crore water dues

Noida, Sep 28 (PTI) Six group housing projects here have water dues worth Rs 16.77 crore pending for financial year 2021-22 and the Noida Authority on Tuesday issued recovery notices against them, officials said.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari reviewed the revenue collection status with the Water Department during which six projects were found as "big defaulters" with more than Rs 25 lakh in pending dues, the officials said.

The defaulters include two projects in sectors 34 and 74 of Supertech, one each of MPG Realty (sector 137), Valuent Infradevelopers (sector 75), Imperial Housing Venture (Sector 137), and Aims Max Gardenia Developers (Sector 75), the Authority said in a statement.

"Recovery certificates (RC) worth Rs 16.77 crore have been issued to the big defaulters of group housing over pending water dues for financial year 2021-22,” it added.

The Noida Authority on September 1 had also issued similar notices to seven group housing projects and one industrial unit in the city over water dues worth Rs 8.16 crore, according to the officials. PTI KIS SNE

