Notices sent to proprietors of 22 liquor shops for irregularities: East Delhi mayor

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday issued notices to proprietors of 22 liquor shops for "violation of civic norms", Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said.

The move comes days after the mayor told officials to ensure compliance with norms and inspect buildings where new liquor vends were to be opened under the Delhi government's new excise policy.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan, in a press conference on Tuesday, said the civic body will take stern action against illegal liquor shops.

He said a special drive is being conducted to seal illegal liquor shops.

Liquor vends are being opened in the city under the new excise policy of the Delhi government.

Under the new policy, which has already come into effect, the liquor business in Delhi is handled entirely by private players. As many as 849 swanky mall-like liquor vends with walk-in facilities where people can pick their choice of liquor were to be opened to offer people a better alcohol-buying experience.

SDMC officials and staff have been asked to take "appropriate action" against proprietors of liquor shops which have not been following the Master Plan of Delhi 2021, other necessary guidelines. Such liquor shops are being inspected in all zones of the civic agency.

Suryan said the AAP government had promised to supply drinking water to every household but it has "started allowing opening of liquor shops in residential areas, rural areas, unauthorised colonies, etc just to increase its revenue.

"Liquor shops are being opened close to schools and temples," he alleged.

SDMC Standing Committee Chairman B K Oberoi said according to the guidelines of the Master Plan of Delhi 2021, a liquor shop cannot be opened in non-conforming areas.

But the Delhi government has been "misleading the citizens". The motive is to hike its revenue as the number of liquor shops in the city will increase from 264 to 865 under the new policy, he alleged.

"With mushrooming liquor shops in restricted areas, law-and-order problems may arise in future. The AAP is claiming to make Punjab an 'alcohol-free' state if voted to power while it is compelling people of Delhi to drink liquor," the SDMC standing committee chairman alleged.

Leader of the House Indrajeet Sehrawat said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has "forgotten its promises made from the Ramlila Ground".

Kejriwal had promised to discuss issues related to citizens with Mohalla Sabhas but no advice was sought either from Mohalla Sabha or from women about the new excise policy, he alleged, adding the AAP government was "playing with the Indian culture as 'Pink Liquor Shops' are being opened for women".

On Monday, the EDMC mayor had said that he had constituted four teams to inspect liquor shops. Officers from the house tax department, building department, works department and advertising department are also in these teams, he had said.

The East Delhi civic body had issued notices to proprietors of 34 liquor shops, he had said.

Agrawal had on Monday held a meeting with the officials at the EDMC headquarters on the issue of liquor shops. During the meeting, he directed officials to take action against owners of those liquor shops which are not in compliance with the laws under the DMC Act.

About 200 liquor shops are being opened in the East Corporation area, he said. PTI KND NSD NSD

