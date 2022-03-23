Novavax COVID Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Authorisation For 12-18 Age Group In India

Biotechnology company Novavax on Tuesday announced the first emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents falling in the age bracket of 12-18 years in India. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has now granted emergency use authorisation for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 in the country. Novavax’s COVID vaccine is developed in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under the brand name Covovax.

As per an official statement released by Novavax, the vaccine which is also known as NVX-CoV2373 and Covovax is the first protein-based vaccine authorized for use in this age group in India. The DCGI has now issued permission for restricted use in an emergency situation for Covovax for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 for persons of 12 years of age and older. Earlier this month, Novavax had informed that its vaccine, which was then under testing, was around 90 per cent effective against COVID-19 after testing over 2000 samples.

Novavax COVID vaccine for kids

Speaking about Novavax’s approval, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla called it yet another milestone and said that his company was proud to bring the same to people. “The approval of Covovax for adolescents 12 and older in India marks another significant milestone in strengthening our immunization efforts across India and LMICs,” Poonawalla said as cited by ANI. “We are proud to deliver a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with a favourable safety profile to the adolescents of our nation,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Stanley C Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax also noted that the company has ensured efficiency and safety on the vaccine made. “We’re proud of this first approval in adolescents given the efficacy and safety that our data show in this population and that our COVID-19 vaccine will provide an alternative protein-based vaccine option for individuals 12 years of age and older in India,” the biotech company CEO said.

DCGI grants permission to Covovax's EUA for adults

Notably, on March 9, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla had informed that the DCGI had granted permission for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of the Covovax vaccine. SII CEO Poonawalla further informed that they were working on getting permission for the younger age group. According to the company, Covavax is engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK/ PTI