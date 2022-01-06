Now, A Second BKU Leader Confirms Punjab Police Informed Protesters About PM Modi's Convoy

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) General Secretary Baldev Zira, another witness to the PM's security breach, speaking to Republic, confirmed that Punjab Police had informed protesters about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade using the particular road route that turned out to be blocked. He, however, said that they thought it was the police's attempt to remove them from the road.

Zira, who was leading the protest 500 metres ahead of the flyover where PM Modi was stuck, said, "We were going to the DC office in opposition of PM Modi's rally. We were on our way to DC's office put police stopped us so we sat on protest on road."

When asked if they were informed about PM Modi's arrival via road, BKU General Secretary said, "After 30 mins of protesting on road, the police told us to leave stating that PM Modi was coming. We believed that police was lying to us to free the road and let BJP workers go to rally site."

The Prime Minister's cavalcade was trapped for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while en route to Ferozepur, which MHA called a major security breach. Following this, PM Modi returned back to Bhatinda and then to Delhi.

BKU (K) chief admits role in 'blocking PM's cavalcade'

This is the second such confession by a farmer leader. Earlier in the day, BKU (Krantikari) leader Surjit Singh Phool, in a video message, confirmed that his organisation blocked PM Modi's convoy without knowing about it. However, he thanked farmers for blocking the roads.

He said that the road jam was created in the Moga-Ferozepur flyover by BKU (Krantikari) supporters after they were stopped from going to the Ferozepur DC office. "At 12 PM, police told us to leave saying PM Modi is going to come (via road). We thought police were lying in an attempt to allow the BJP buses to leave via the main road. When PM Modi's cavalcade arrived over 2000 people - farmers and BJP workers had gathered there and his cavalcade waited from 10-15 mins on the flyover. We had no plans to jam the roads as we wanted to go to the DC office," Phool said.

He concluded, "We did not plan it, but PM Modi returned because of us. I wish to tell my farmers, that you stood just 10-15 km away from Modi's rally doing a road jam. Facing all hurdles, tolerating BJP leaders' atrocities, the way you blocked roads deserves congratulations".