Now, Congress Forces Communal Angle Into Data Protection Bill; Gets Befitting Reply

The Congress party forced a communal twist to the Personal Data Protection Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Personal Data Protection Bill was referred to a Joint Select Committee of both Houses of Parliament. Opining on the same, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury objected to the absence of a single Muslim member in the committee.

He said, "Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a non-Muslim Bill was passed, now even this (Data Protection Bill) non-Muslim Bill is about to be passed. There is not a single Muslim here, this is not okay." A resolution moved by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was passed by Lok Sabha by a voice vote. The Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Personal Data Protection Bill has been drafted after holding extensive consultations with various stakeholders across the country.

After the remark, the Speaker said that parliamentary committees are no formed on basis of religion The panel will have 20 members from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha. The Upper House will give names of the members it wants to send to the panel. The committee will give its report before the end of the Budget session, which usually begins in the last week of January.

Personal Data Protection Bill

The Bill proposes a penalty of up to Rs 15 crore and up to three-year jail term for company executives for violating privacy norms The bill also mandates the storage of critical data of individuals by internet companies within the country while sensitive data can be transferred overseas only after the explicit consent of the data owner, a source said. The Bill mandates entities in the business of data processing to register with the government as data fiduciary for the purpose of data processing. The bill has been drafted following a Supreme Court judgment in August 2017 that declared 'Right to Privacy' a fundamental right.

(With PTI inputs)

