Now, COVID-19 Tests On Wheels; Central Delhi Launches Mobile Testing Vans

To fight against COVID-19, tests on wheels have been launched for the first time in Delhi. Talking to Republic Media Network, District Magistrate, Nidhi Srivastava said, "The key to fight the pandemic is Tracking, Testing, Tracing, and Treatment. We have launched a COVID-19 testing facility on wheels in the district. Fabricated vehicles will cater to narrow lanes, larger, and dense areas of the district increased the number of samples collected."

It is very important to make testings viable, accessible and at the same time ensure the safety of health workers, therefore, the central district administration has initiated testing of Coronavirus on wheels, which will cover the lanes of Delhi completely.

"The operation started from today and a team of our corona warriors has been sent on the roads to conduct as many tests as possible to save people from the deadly Coronavirus. The mobile van can collect two samples at a time and it will take both nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs and seal them tightly in double packing and transfer the sample to the testing facility. Collecting samples through this method, will not only save time but also save our corona warriors who are in the process of collecting samples door-to-door," Srivastava added.

Describing the vehicle, DM Nidhi said, "The person who will collect the sample will be in the enclosure, so we do not have to wear a PPE Kit. She also added, "The mobile testing vehicle is fitted with an inverter- running fan for the comfort of our team members inside to save them from the scorching heat. A big icebox has also been fitted inside the enclosure to keep the samples intact. This mobile COVID-19 testing van will not only conduct tests but also spread messages through the creative outer wall. A speaker is also attached to make announcements to spread awareness among people."

