'Now Is Time To Show Greater Ambition': France Hints At Improved Relations With India

India and France share links in security, defence and multiple other sectors and that continuing with the cooperation, France will stand shoulder to shoulder with India during the coming decades, said French Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna at the unveiling of the Villa Swagatam Initiative on March 3.

"As we celebrate through this year, the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France, now is the time to show even greater ambition. And you will see soon what I mean by that, it will be quite visible," Colonna said.

"Over the past 25 years, we have sided with India for the protection of our respective sovereignty, we are two countries proud to be independent and we share these links in security and defence, and lots of fields of cooperation. And over the next decades, we will continue to stand side by side, shoulder to shoulder with India," she added.

She stressed on the importance of people to people exchanges between both countries and showed interest in participating in the new national museum Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to build in New Delhi.

"Our people-to-people exchanges are strategic as well and deserve structural and ambitious projects. This is why we are more dedicated than ever to reach the target of 20,000 Indian students in France set by President Macron. You know and I know that the pandemic prevented us to be there already, but now that it is hopefully gone, we want to reach that target as soon as possible,"

She also spoke about the Villa Swagatam residencies project. The intention behind the initiative is to create a more meaningful relationship between the literary and artistic actors of both countries for the long term by creating residencies in India.

Under the project, to attract maximum French artists and writers to India, Villa Swagatam has collaborated with multiple French cultural institutions, such as literary residencies and centres, art schools, theatres and festivals, as well as private foundations.

