Now, Param Bir Wants Republic Camera Cost, Toilet Paper, Staff Names; The List Goes On

Amid a series of inexplicable actions and in a shocking escalation in its attack on press freedoms, the Mumbai Police has now sought details of every single transaction conducted by Republic Media Network and a list of each and every employee and journalist, as part of its continued witch-hunt. Additionally, police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s team has also effectively asked for utterly trivial details, like the cost of microphones and other newsroom equipment. The latest query proves that the Mumbai Police has crossed all its limits, and indicates that the fraud TRP case has completely collapsed.

Mumbai Police seeks unrelated list of details from Republic TV

In a recent development, Mumbai Police has taken an unbelievable line of questioning as they sought details of every transaction and detail of every journalist with the Network. The Mumbai Police has effectively sought costs of coffee vending machine, air-conditioning equipment, furniture, gardening, make up, suits and even hair brush, toilet paper, tissue papers, A4 paper and other stationery. Effectively even payments made to housekeeping staff have all been sought by Mumbai Police. Shockingly, the Mumbai Police wanted to furnish all these details in just 12 hours.

With the details having no connection to the fraud TRP case the vendetta of the Mumbai Police is evident.

Conspiracy against Republic

The witch-hunt followed an agonising ordeal that journalist Pradeep Bhandari was put through, the multiple round questioning of Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, the summons to Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, Republic Media Network's CEO, CFO and top distribution executives, for a total of more than 100 hours. Moreover, Param Bir Singh has brought in the Economics Offences Wing to probe Republic TV, which is also evident from the Section 91 notice.

