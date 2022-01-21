Now Sachin Vaze Cross-examines Anil Deshmukh At Chandiwal Commission; Repeats One Question

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was cross-examined by dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze in relation to the corruption allegations levelled by former CP Param Bir Singh on Friday, before the Chandiwal Commission. Vaze had appealed to the single-member commission of retired Bombay High Court Judge Justice Kailas Uttamchand Chandiwal to allow him to directly cross-examine Deshmukh in the case.

While cross-examining, Vaze kept coming back to this one question- If Deshmukh was a part of the Government Resolution which was issued on March 30 last year, on Singh's letter (which led to the formation of the Chandiwal commission). In the letter, Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking Vaze to extort Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in the city every month.

Sachin Vaze cross-examines Anil Deshmukh

Sachin Vaze to Anil Deshmukh - Were you part of the Government Resolution which was issued on 30th March last year, on former CP Param Bir Singh? Deshmukh - Allegations levelled by Param Bir in his letter are baseless and political motivated... I requested CM to initiate and look into the probe. Vaze-I put it to you that you participated in Govt Resolution on 30th March? Deshmukh - I denied your submission...I requested CM to appoint a committee. Vaze- When did you learn about the Government Resolution? Deshmukh- I learned about the Government Resolution when it was in Public Domain.

Extortion charge and probe commission

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

On March 30, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe the former Mumbai top cop's 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in 6 months' time.