Now, Tamil Nadu To Introduce Robots To The Coronavirus Fight; Here's What Zafi Will Do

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Tamil Nadu's Trichy will soon deploy two robots in its coronavirus ward to eliminate direct human interaction with the affected patients. The main purpose of the robots will be to serve food and medicines to the patients who have been isolated in the ward. The hospital will initially put two robots in place, which will be connected to the nurses' stations and the doctors' stations, as per reports.

Zafi- the robot

Zafi, which is 4 ft tall, has the capacity to carry a payload up to 8kg with a connection range (using Wi-Fi) of 250m. The robot can reach patients in the isolation wards with anyone operating it using the mobile app. It is equipped with voice interaction also. The other robot, 'Zafi med' can be operated from a distance of 1.5 km with a load of 20 Kgs and can be used to deliver essential to people who are home-quarantined. The district administration tested it on Monday and it'll be in the hospital soon.

According to reports, the robots will have sensors that will ring the bell once it reaches outside the patients’ rooms. The patient can come and collect the food at that point. If he or she has any doubt or need to speak to the nurse, they can do so through the communication mechanism fitted in the robot.

COVID-19 pandemic

Tamil Nadu is under a lockdown till April 14, 2020, along with the rest of India. The measure was taken in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 53 positive cases of COVID-19 out of which two patients have been discharged. One patient tragically died in the hospital, meanwhile. Over 1024 cases have been reported positive India out of which 96 have recovered and 27 people have died so far, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

