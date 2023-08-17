Nowshera Acid Attack: Man Convicted After Nine-year Trial For Throwing Acid On Law Student

Principal District and Sessions Court Srinagar on Wednesday convicted Irshad Ahmad Wani in the acid attack case on a law student at Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera in 2014.

After hearing the argument from Special Public Prosecutor AA Teli and the defence council, the court said that it had found the accused guilty.

The court, however, noted that it will hear arguments on the quantum of the punishment on Saturday (August 19).

On Dec 11, 2014, two youths, identified as Irshad Ahmad Wani, alias Sunny, from the Wazir Bagh area of Srinagar, and Mohammad Omar of Bemina, threw acid on a 21-year-old law student outside her college in the Nowshera area of Srinagar, disfiguring her face and eyes.

During investigation, it was revealed that Irshad was stalking the acid attack survivor for a long time and proposed to her. However, the girl reportedly refused his proposal, following which he decided to throw acid on her.

Irshad hatched a plan with his mechanic friend Mohammad Omar, who executed the plan.

A week before the attack, the duo procured around 40 litres of distilled water and 2 litres of concentrated sulphuric acid from a shop in Batamaloo area in Srinagar.

The acid attack evoked widespread condemnation from all walks of life.

The divisional authorities then directed all Deputy Commissioners to impose a ban on sale of acid in their respective areas.

Pertinently, the duo were facing trial for charges under sections 326A (voluntarily throwing acid), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

On Dec 17, 2014, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court (HC) had directed the government to pay Rs 3 lakh to the acid attack survivor.

The court directed the state through then Chief Secretary and then Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir to pay the sum to the aggrieved party in keeping with the directions of the apex court.