NPAC Calls For Bandh On Saturday For Solution To Naga Political Issue Before Polls

Nagaland People's Action Committee (NPAC) has called for a six-hour bandh on Saturday to press for a solution to the Naga Political Issue (NPI) before the assembly elections.

The state-wide bandh has been called from 6 am to noon, coinciding with the visit of an Election Commission of India (ECI) team to the state to review preparedness for the elections to the 60-member assembly due this year.

NPAC was formed in June last year to press for an early solution to NPI.

NPAC convenor Theja Therieh on Thursday said it will observe the bandh to express resentment and convey to the ECI team that Nagas demand a solution to the issue before elections are held.

The ECI team will be in the state on Friday and Saturday.

"Are 26 years of negotiation not enough? Nobody should be taken for a ride under the garb of talks. Nagas are anxiously waiting for a solution to the issue," he said.

Therieh appealed to people to cooperate with the committee and observe the bandh.

He claimed NPAC is supported by tribal bodies and civil society organisations to press for an early solution to NPI.

The term of the present government in Nagaland ends on March 4.