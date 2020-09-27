NPPA Fixes Price Cap On Liquid Medical Oxygen In Order To Combat Price Hike

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) has decided to put a price cap on Liquid Medical Oxygen. As per reports, due to the rise in demand for liquid oxygen in order to treat a large number of COVID-19 patients’ manufacturers had begun to hike up the prices. The decision to put a price cap of liquid oxygen was to ensure that there was a continuous supply of oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

Price cap for Liquid medical oxygen

As per reports, the NPPA has now capped the price of Liquid Medical oxygen at Rs 15.22 per cubic meter exclusive of GST. The Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry has stated that since the beginning of the pandemic the demand for medical oxygen has risen four times its normal consumption from 750 metric ton per day to 2,800 metric ton per day.

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, India has reported more than 5.5 million positive coronavirus cases and over 90,000 deaths. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 32 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 979,000.

Permit no longer required for carrying oxygen cylinders amid COVID-19

In another move that will make the supply of medical oxygen easier during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced that vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders across states or even within a state no longer require a permit till March 31, 2021.

This decision was taken after it was brought to the ministry’s attention that oxygen transport vehicles were facing issues. The ministry has, thus, issued a notification for exemption of permit requirements for these vehicles as required under Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

(Image: @idgeek/Unsplash)

