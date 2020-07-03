Drug Watchdog NPPA To Ensure Critical Covid Medical Equipment Availability & Price

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoFW) has identified a list of critical medical equipment and has requested the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to ensure availability of the same in the country.

In order to ensure the availability of crucial life-saving drugs and equipment at affordable prices to the consumers, the government has notified the same under the regulatory regime of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs (Prices (Control Order), 2013 with effect from 1st April 2020, the press release by Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers stated.

To keep a check on the price rise of critical medical equipments, NPPA, has called for price related data from manufacturers and importers of Pulse Oximeter and Oxygen Concentrator to ensure that prices existing as on 1st April 2020 should not be increased more than 10 percent in a year, the statement informed.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India ramps up testing to touch 1 cr soon; cases at 6,04,641

During the Stakeholders' Consultation with Medical Devices Industry Associations and Civil Society Group held by NPPA on Monday, it was stressed that all the manufacturers and importers of critical medical equipments shall ensure sufficient availability of the same in the country. NPPA Chairman also urged the Industry that it is not 'Business as usual'.

"It has been reiterated that all the Medical Devices have come under price regulation under DPCO, 2013 w.e.f. 1st April 2020, accordingly, price increase of medical devices would be monitored under Para 20," the press release read.

Furthermore, the Medical Devices Industry Associations have been urged to bring down the retail price of critical medical equipment in larger public interest in the prevailing situation as has been done by the manufacturers and importers of N-95 masks, the release stated.

READ | Bodies of suspected COVID cases to be handed over to kin without awaiting lab confirmation

COVID-19 Situation in India

India recorded 19,148 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the latest figures shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll rose by 434. With this, the Coronavirus positive cases in India stand at 6,04,641 including 2,26,947 active cases, 3,59,860 cured/ discharged/ migrated. The total number of deaths recorded so far stands at 17,834.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with 1,80,298 total confirmed cases out of which 79091 are active cases, 93154 patients have recovered and 8053 people have succumbed to the disease. Lockdown has been extended till July 31.

READ | Delhi plasma bank: Ten people donate plasma on day one; three recipients

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India ramps up testing to touch 1 cr soon; cases at 6,04,641

(With inputs from ANI) (Image -PTI)