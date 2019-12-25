"NPR First, Then NRC" Reiterates Owaisi Even As HM Clarifies On Rumours Linking Both

Continuing his protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to Republic TV on Wednesday reiterated that the Home Minister and the Prime Minister is lying about Nation Register of Citizens (NRC).

Owaisi who led a delegation to Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao asking his to oppose CAA, said that he is not revolting against the Centre but is opposing it. Explaining his stance, he said: "Point number 4 of Chapter 15 of the annual report by Ministry of Home Affairs headed by Amit Shah says NPR is the first step towards the creation of NRIC. Second, in the MHA website on 26 Nov, 2014, MoS home had said NPR is the first step towards creation of NRIC. Is this lie?"

Emphasizing his stance, he added: "The civil registration chapter division at the end of the MHA website says that India is at a process to set up NPR, this is the first step towards the creation of NRC and issue of national identity card. Everything is lie? In the Lok Sabha, during the debate, Amit Shah himself took my name and said that there will be pan India NRC. Why is he deceiving the nation now?"

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarification that there has not been any discussion on NRC, the Hyderabad MP answered that the PM in an interview said that we will bring NRC, and that the BJP's election manifesto talks about it. He also asked if the PM thinks that the HM said something wrong. He added that if the Home Minister has given a wrong statement inside the Parliament, then he would put a privilege motion against the HM for misleading all.

"Rule 3 and 4 it talks about NPR, it leads to NRC. I want to tell to the BJP that the difference between NRC under PM Singh and PM Modi is that the verification of citizenship was not a category, also then it was not mandatory to provide the mobile number. Now it is being asked. It is mandatory to give passport details now. It is also mandatory to say where parents were born. My agenda is to tell the nation that CAA, NPR and NRC is the same. Whatsoever they say they will bring NRC through NPR," Owaisi added.

What is NPR?

The NPR exercise is to commence from April next year. The NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country. Updating of this data was done during 2015 by conducting a door-to-door survey. The digitisation of the updated information has been completed. Now it has been decided to update the National Population Register along with the house-listing phase of Census 2021 from April to September 2020 in all the states/union territories, except Assam.

