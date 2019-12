Commenting on NRC and NPR on the occasion of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, the BJP’s Vice President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Wednesday, December 25 said that NPR is necessary for the nation's development, it's an ordinary registration which has been there since years. He slammed the Opposition for creating threat and confusion in the citizen's mind for their own political agenda. He condemned the violent protest going on across India.