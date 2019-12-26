The Debate
NRC Not Just Against Muslims But Hindus As Well: VBA President Prakash Ambedkar

General News

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar said that apart from Muslims, CAA and NRC will affect Hindus as well

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar will be present in the march organised against CAA and NRC in Mumbai. The aim is to drive home the point that along with Muslims, the Hindus will also be affected by the NRC. The lack of documents with tribals, uneducated people, nomadic will go against them.

While commenting about BJP' claim that no talks of implementing NRC were underway, Ambedkar said that if the parliament records are probed, it can be seen that NRC was indeed discussed and Home Minister Amit Shah himself said that it will be implemented. 

Published:
COMMENT
