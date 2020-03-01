'Work's Almost Begun': Nripendra Misra Makes Big Ram Mandir Statement; Mentions L&T Role

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Misra on Sunday said that "construction of the temple in Ayodhya has almost begun" and that the trust is trying to formulate a plan that would help kick start construction work. This development comes a day after members of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee and Ram Mandir Trust visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala in Ayodhya to review the work that was being done at the site.

Misra reminded about the 'homework' that was done on Saturday and apprised that country's premier infrastructure developer Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) has taken charge of the construction. He added that the official announcement will be made by Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust.

"On Saturday, we went to the Ram Janmabhoomi with our technical team. Project manager of L&T from Delhi was among them," he said

"In a way, we were taking stock of how to start. L&T is a big company, it too will be given some work. Its role will be decided and assigned by the trust. General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Temple Trust Champat Rai has the right to speak officially," he added.

'Doing homework now'

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, and Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, reviewed the site in order to formulate a plan that would help kick start the construction of the temple as well as decide a date for the Bhoomi Pujan.

"We are doing homework for now. Before starting the basic work. We are comprehending stages and doing an overall analysis of how much time each stage will take to complete. After this, technical analysis will be done. Then we will decide on the Bhoomi Poojan date to kick off the construction of the temple," said Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust on Saturday.

'Construction to begin in 6 months'

Recently the President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, revealed that the construction of the Temple will begin in 6 months. "Ram temple construction will start in 6 months. It would be on the lines of the model displayed earlier. The temple will be built where Lord Ram dwells in Ayodhya and the date of construction with be finalised in the next meeting of the trust," he said to reporters in Gwalior.

