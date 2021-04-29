Nripendra Misra, PM Modi's Former Principal Secy, Awarded Japan's Order Of The Rising Sun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former Principal Secretary and Trustee of the Ram Temple Trust Nripendra Mishra has been awarded Japan's National honour the 'Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star' by the Japanese government. Misra was awarded for his role and contribution to furthering India-Japan bilateral relations.

'Order of the Rising Sun' for Nripendra Misra

It is a Japanese award that was established on 10 April 1875 by Emperor Meiji. The badge features rays of sunlight from the rising sun. It is the third-highest order honour by the Japanese government. The order is awarded to those who have made distinguished achievements in international relations, promotion of Japanese culture, advancements in their field, development in welfare or preservation of the environment.

Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki took to Twitter and congratulated Nripendra Misra.

Heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Nripendra Misra, former Principal Secretary to PM, and Mrs. Indira Misra, former President of the Ikebana International Gurgaon Chapter, for being awarded the 2021 Spring Decorations from the GoJ! — Satoshi Suzuki (@EOJinIndia) April 29, 2021

The release says the following about Nripendra Misra's achievements on account of which he has been awarded:

"Mr Misra has contributed to the development of the Japan-India relationship and has made an enormous contribution to several successful high-level visits between the two countries, including Prime Ministerial visits. During his tenure, three visits by the Indian Prime Minister and two visits by the Japanese Prime Minister were conducted, with far-reaching progress made in various areas of bilateral cooperation.

Japan-India economic cooperation is the traditionally robust area of cooperation between the two countries. During Misra's tenure, the number of Japanese companies operating in India increased significantly. He has been aware of the vital importance of the economic relationship between our two countries and played a pivotal role in furthering the Japan-India economic relationship, particularly boosting trade and investment."

Conferral of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star by Republic on Scribd

Who is Nripendra Misra?

Nripendra Misra is a retired 1967 batch IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre. He had served as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi from 2014 to 2019. He has also served as the chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Misra has served in various positions for both the Government of India as well as for the Government of Uttar Pradesh. In the year 2020, he was appointed as the head of the temple construction committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust. PM Modi had described Misra as "among the most outstanding officers who have a great grasp of public policy and administration" and an associate who had taught him a lot when he was new to Delhi in 2014 and said his "guidance remains extremely valuable."

(Image Credits: ANI)