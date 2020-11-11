NRIs In Auckland, NZ Stage Protest Over Arnab's Arrest; Slam MVA's 'dictatorial Action'

Ever since Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was physically assaulted and illegally arrested from his Mumbai residence last Wednesday, massive support for him has been pouring in across India and abroad. A group of NRIs in Auckland, New Zealand on Wednesday led a protest for Arnab Goswami. During the protest, the group demanded justice for Arnab and also appealed to the authorities for his immediate release.

Global Support For Arnab Goswami

People from India and across the globe have come out in support of Arnab Goswami. Slamming the Maharashtra government's witch-hunt against Republic Media Network, the NRI community has been relentlessly pushing for Arnab's immediate release. On Sunday, voices of NRIs from 12 countries across the world resounded against the atrocities post the shocking events of the morning, wherein Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to the Taloja jail, in an enclosed arrest van, making a terrifying and heartwrenching appeal.

#IndiaWithArnab | 'NRIs with Arnab' their rallying cry as Indians in the US raise the pitch and chant as one in support of #ArnabGoswami; Hear their unyielding and unrelenting watchword; sign the petition at https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl & tune in - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/1NkJ6QEWyx — Republic (@republic) November 9, 2020

READ | Seeking Arnab Goswami's Release, Karni Sena & VHP Protest; Submit Memorandum To President

NRI Indians in New Jersey demand Arnab Goswami's release

In New Jersey, Federation of Indian Association (FIA), a group of Indian American Community demanded the immediate release of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Holding placards which read 'NRI for Arnab' and 'Indian Americans for Arnab', they raised their voice in support of Arnab Goswami and Republic Media Network. Condemning the action of the Chief Minister and the government of Maharashtra for taking such a "dictatorial action" against Arnab Goswami for personal vendetta, the group also wrote to the State Department to consider the rejection of visas of Maharashtra Chief Minister and anybody associated with the party "until they correct this action."

READ | Arnab Goswami Assaulted & Arrested By Police; Republic Asks Indians To Defend Democracy

Indian diaspora in US demand Arnab's immediate release

#IndiaWithArnab | Indians in the US join Republic TV LIVE; Sign the petition for #ArnabGoswami at https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl and tune in here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/qYrz65OC4d — Republic (@republic) November 6, 2020

The anger over Arnab Goswami's arrest spilt over on to the streets in India in multi-city protests and now has even spread worldwide with the people of the United States of America coming out in his support. The Indian diaspora in San Francisco has demanded his immediate release and has slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government for misusing power. Similarly, citizens across India, including several socio-political groups, have taken to the streets in Guwahati, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, etc supporting Arnab and raising slogans against the Maharashtra government.

READ | Tsunami Of Global Support For Arnab Goswami; 'Release Arnab' Protests & Chants Resound

Indians hit the streets for Arnab Goswami

READ | Supreme Court To Hear Arnab Goswami's Plea Challenging Bombay HC Order Tomorrow

Arnab Goswami denied interim bail

The Bombay High Court denied interim bail to Arnab Goswami on Monday after he was arrested on Wednesday. However, the court allowed him to approach the Sessions Court for bail, and that order has to be pronounced in four days. Arnab Goswami’s revelations about being assaulted and that his life was in danger while being taken to the Taloja Jail, amid his 14-day judicial custody in a reopened abetment to suicide case, attracted massive furore. On Wednesday, after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea, the top court listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday. A two-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee is to hear the case at 10:30 am on Thursday.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Has Message For Arnab Goswami Over His Illegal Arrest