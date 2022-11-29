NSA Ajit Doval Addresses Interfaith Harmony Event With Indonesian Counterpart In Delhi

On Tuesday, November 29, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval delivered an address on countering extremism at the interfaith harmony conference in New Delhi. Doval, in his address, stressed on the importance of fighting terrorism. NSA Ajit Doval also held talks on religious harmony with a delegation of Indonesian ulemas and other religious leaders accompanying Coordinating Minister Mohammad Mahfud in Delhi on Tuesday. Notably, Mahfud, the Coordinating Minister for portfolios such as Home, Foreign, and Defence, is equivalent to the post of the NSA.

#BREAKING | NSA Ajit Doval delivers address on countering extremism. Stresses on the importance of fighting terrorism as he talks about close nature of India-Indonesia ties. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/CifN2cRwFS — Republic (@republic) November 29, 2022

Speaking on the role of the Ulema in fostering a culture of interfaith peace and social harmony in India and Indonesia at India Islamic Cultural Centre, Ajit Doval said, "I want to say how saddened we all feel by loss of lives and damage to property from the recent earthquake in Indonesia. Our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief."

'Our economic and defence engagements are processing'

"Against the backdrop of a tectonic shift in the global order, India and Indonesia, given their history, diversity, shared traditions and increasing bilateralism have the potential to enhance prospects of peace, regional cooperation and prosperity in Asia. Our economic and defence engagements are also progressing rapidly for the greater good of our shared neighbourhood," Ajit Doval added.

Doval asserted that India and Indonesia are flourishing democracies in Indo-Pacific Region. He further mentioned that waters that lap the shores of Indonesia also lap our shores. "We have historical and cultural linkages and extensive people-to-people ties. Tourism has been an important bridge of cooperation between our 2 countries," he added.

Speaking about terrorism, Doval said, "Both our countries India and Indonesia have been victims of terrorism and separatism. While we have overcome the challenges to a considerable extent, the phenomenon of cross-border terrorism and ISIS-inspired terrorism continues to pose a threat."

It is pertinent to mention that Indonesia has the world's largest Muslim population, followed by India making it second-largest in number. Earlier in March 2022, NSA Doval visited Indonesia for the second Indo-Indonesia security dialogue where he invited Minister Indonesian minister Dr Mohammed Mahfud to India.