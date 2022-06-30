NSA Ajit Doval Attends MAMSG Meeting, 'Indian Ocean Becoming Competitive, Need To Protect'

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday attended the MultiAgency Maritime Security Group (MAMSG) meeting. NSA Ajit Doval called for seamless coordination among various agencies involved in the country’s maritime security apparatus.

While addressing the MultiAgency Maritime Security Group (MAMSG) meeting, Ajit Doval said that the agencies and stakeholders in the maritime sphere must coordinate in sync with India's overall approach of growth and development.

NSA Ajit Doval further said, “The trajectory of this nation is well defined, we know where we are going. And when our time comes, India will not be able to become the power it deserves to be unless it has a very strong maritime system. This is perfect timing for it.”

“We have a responsibility towards neighbours be it disaster management or security for them, we've been doing it. We recently had an example of countries coming together when Colombo Security Conclave was held to tackle maritime threats in the Indian ocean,” NSA Ajit Doval said.

He further said that in national security discourse, importance of land & maritime borders are very different. You cannot fence them, put 24x7 vigilance, concept of sovereignty in land borders is territorial & well-defined.

NSA Ajit Doval further said, “Intelligence agencies provided crucial information on smuggling, gun-running, counter-terrorism, espionage. It's a challenge to deny accessibility to foreign intelligence efforts to sabotage, subvert or undertake espionage activities against our vital interests.”

G Ashok Kumar chaired the MultiAgency Maritime Security Group meeting

The meeting was chaired by the National Maritime Security Coordinator Vice Admiral (retd) G Ashok Kumar. Kumar assumed charge as the country's first National Maritime Security Coordinator on 16 February 2022. The meeting was attended by senior officials from key central government ministries, agencies, and security forces dealing with maritime affairs. Maritime security coordinators from 13 coastal states and Union Territories also attended it.

At the inaugural meeting, a number of crucial policy issues on maritime security were taken up, including mapping of existing orders and policies on maritime security to identify gaps, review of standard operating procedures for maritime contingencies, security of ports and coastal infrastructure, and creation of a national maritime database, officials said.

The MAMSG is envisaged to provide a standing and effective mechanism to ensure coordination of all aspects of maritime security including coastal and offshore security, as well as fill the technological and operational gaps in meeting present and future security challenges.