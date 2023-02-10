NSA Ajit Doval Calls For 'collective Efforts To Fight Terrorism' During Moscow Meet

On Thursday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval participated in the 5th Multilateral Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Moscow. The NSA held extensive bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow focusing on issues relating to bilateral cooperation and regional and international developments.

NSA reiterated the call for collective efforts to fight terrorism

NSA Ajit Doval reiterated the call for an inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan and the need for collective efforts to fight terrorism, according to the Embassy of India in Russia.

In his remarks at the 5th Multilateral Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, NSA Doval stressed the need to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan does not become a source of radicalization and terrorism, regionally or globally. He also underlined the need to intensify intelligence and security cooperation to deal with terror outfits, including those designated under the UN Security Council resolution 1267.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Doval also pointed out that the well-being and humanitarian needs of the Afghan people are "India's foremost priority."

MEA said that Doval also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin and agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership. He also met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and discussed issues pertaining to bilateral defence and economic cooperation.

Besides Russia and India, the meeting was attended by representatives from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Notably, Doval's visit to Russia came three months after External Affairs Minister Jaishankar traveled to the country during which the two sides vowed to expand their economic engagement including India's import of petroleum products from its "time-tested" partner.

