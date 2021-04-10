NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Visit Ajmer Military School To Interact With Students

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval reached Ajmer today with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat to visit the military school in Ajmer. Both the officials will be interacting with the children of the school and participate in the program scheduled there. NSA Doval has been associated with the school in the past as he passed his class 10 from the Military School of Ajmer.

NSA Doval and Chief of Defence Bipin Rawat are also expected to visit Beawar. Security arrangements have been tightened by the team of Army Headquarters and strict instructions have been made regarding the release of any authorized program and no media allowance. In Beawar, both will be interacting with students however the district administration has not received any official data regarding the visit of both officials.

Rashtriya Military School, Ajmer

The Indian Army-managed institution for boys mainly gives education to wards of defence personnel and other students. The school was found in 1930 and offers several military facilities. In 1952, the school was reorganized on public school lines and admissions were made open to the sons of Defense Service Officers and Civilians. In 1954, the school became a part of the Indian Public School Conference (IPSC). In 1966 the school was renamed Military School and its old motto 'play the game' was changed to 'Sheelam Param Bhushanam' which means 'character is the highest virtue'. The name 'Rashtriya Military School Ajmer' was given on 25th June 2007. The Rashtriya Military School Ajmer, an English medium school affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi is a category 'A' establishment run by the Ministry of Defence and is an active member of the IPSC. The school has several of its alumni including NSA Ajit Doval occupying high positions in the Armed Forces and in other sectors doing stellar service to the motherland.