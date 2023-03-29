NSA Ajit Doval Says "any Act Of Terrorism Is Unjustifiable While Addressing SCO Meet

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday, March 29, told a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that "any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable”. “Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing are amongst the most serious threats to international peace and security. Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable,” said NSA Doval in his opening remarks.

He urged other nations, including Russia and Pakistan, to enforce sanctions against global terrorist organisations and carry out their commitments set forth in relevant anti-terrorism cooperation protocols such as the UN Security Council resolution.

Notably, the SCO consists of eight member countries — China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan — with several others engaging as observers or dialogue partners. This year, Iran will join the SCO as the ninth member country under the presidency of India.

The annual SCO summit will take place in Goa in July.

Connectivity a top goal for India: Doval

Doval in his remarks stated that connectivity remained a top goal for India. He continued by saying that the nation was prepared to work with others to invest in and improve connectivity in the region.

"Connectivity projects should be consultative, transparent and participatory, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," Doval said.

India committed to fulfilling its obligations under the International North-South Transport Corridor

India, he continued, was dedicated to upholding its commitments made in connection with the International North-South Transport Corridor and the inclusion of the Chabahar Port in the corridor's design.

He pointed that although India had only joined the SCO in June 2017, the country has longstanding ties with the other members.

"Bonds of history, geography and culture make us natural partners. We are common stakeholders in the peace, security, progress and prosperity of the region and we believe that SCO can play a seminal role in this endeavour," Doval said.